AMRC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ameresco Inc (Symbol: AMRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.37, changing hands as high as $54.75 per share. Ameresco Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMRC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.62 per share, with $76.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.