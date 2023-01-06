AMR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $148.37, changing hands as high as $152.08 per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMR's low point in its 52 week range is $55.98 per share, with $186.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.63.

