Amprius Technologies: Anatomy of a Textbook, Raging Bull Market

Amprius Technologies' (NYSE: AMPX) stock price moved robustly in September and still has ample upside ahead of it.

Its market exhibits textbook-quality bull market signals that suggest it could rise as much as 300% from the critical resistance point, which has already been broken.

This article looks at the forces driving the market, the signals it is giving, and the potential for upside investors can look forward to.

Amprius Technologies Fundamentals and Technicals Align

Technical analysis assumes that a market knows everything about a stock and that knowledge of the fundamentals is irrelevant if you read the chart signals right. However, smart traders understand that technical signals are cold and that it's best to start by understanding the fundamental conditions when looking at them.

In this case, Amprius Technologies is an emerging technology proven and affirmed by large, follow-on orders from its early clients. Its silicon anode lithium-ion battery architecture provides increased energy density and charge/discharge rates that will benefit any battery application; today's demand is primarily from drone and defense manufacturers.

The outlook for revenue growth and earnings drives the market, with robust projections that include hyper growth at high triple-digit rates over the next two years, followed by profits within three years. More importantly, the near and long-term forecasts are likely to be low and are driving positive revision cycles in the analysts' revenue, EPS, and price target forecasts, which are tailwinds for market action.

The analysts rate AMPX unanimously as a Buy in mid-September and see it rising by 50% to the $18 level.

Amprius Price Action: Bottom, Bull Trend, And Continuation Signals

Amprius uptrend and bull market outlook begin with its market bottom, which was reached and signaled in September 2024. The market has steadily risen since then, with buying accelerating as the move advanced. The acceleration is seen in the volatility of movement, i.e., the increasingly large size of the formed candles.

The action in mid-2025 includes a consolidation that amounts to a Bull Flag Pattern and continuation signal.

A Bull Flag Pattern consists of a rally and consolidation in which the price action moves sideways within a narrow range near recent highs. In this case, the Flag is triangle-shaped and shows support at the $7.25 level.

The pattern was confirmed with a break to new highs that, coincidentally, put the market at a fresh multiyear high and above a critical resistance point aligning with the top of a trading range.

The critical takeaway is that the pattern, moving to high and breaking above critical resistance, brings technical targets into play that align with the magnitude of the rally that preceded the flag. That is worth $5 to $6.25 at the extreme low end of the base-case scenario and up to 300% in the extreme bull-case, putting this market in the range of $12.25 to $36 within the next two to three quarters.

The more likely range is between $14 and $21.75 by year's end.

AMPX Market Rally Is Strong and Gaining Momentum

Technical indicators, including the trading volume, MACD histogram, and stochastic oscillator, align with the bull-market scenario. They include rising volume with volume hitting record levels in September, bullish and converging MACD, and a bullish signal in the stochastic that shows this market has room to run.

The volume and MACD are especially noteworthy as they indicate a market with robust support and likely to rebound quickly in the case of a price correction. The convergence in MACD shows a high likelihood that this market will continue to grow regardless of a price correction, assuming there are no changes in the outlook.

The next visible catalyst for the AMPX stock price is the Q3 earnings report scheduled for early November. The analysts have been raising their estimates but may still trail reality, expecting quarterly revenue growth to slow to just over 100%.

The likely outcome is that Amprius will exceed MarketBeat’s reported consensus and provide favorable guidance for Q4, which is better than the analysts currently forecast.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.