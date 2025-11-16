Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Price Target Increased by 11.96% to 17.51

The average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) has been revised to $17.51 / share. This is an increase of 11.96% from the prior estimate of $15.64 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.09% from the latest reported closing price of $11.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 38.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX is 0.05%, an increase of 98.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 81.66% to 68,314K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 3,091K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,671K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares , representing a decrease of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,507K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 88.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 1,863.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,425K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares , representing an increase of 34.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 246.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,379K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares , representing an increase of 53.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 42.37% over the last quarter.

