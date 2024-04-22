Amprius Partners With Stafl Systems To Provide Advanced Battery Solutions

(RTTNews) - Monday, Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) announced a new strategic partnership with Stafl Systems to provide advanced battery solutions.

In this collaboration, Amprius will be the exclusive supplier of high-performance SiCore battery cells for Stafl Systems.

Meanwhile, Stafl Systems will serve as the preferred battery pack integrator for Amprius, leveraging its expertise in creating custom battery packs.

Amprius stated that the two companies will work closely together to ensure timely battery evaluation and testing to optimize performance for their respective applications.

