Amplitude, Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Amplitude, Inc (AMPL):

Earnings: -$32.6 million in Q4 vs. -$18.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.26 in Q4 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Amplitude, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.0 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Revenue: $78.1 million in Q4 vs. $71.4 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.03 to - $0.01 Next quarter revenue guidance: $78.5 - $80.5 mln

For the full year 2025, the company expects revenues of $324.8 million to $330.8 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 to $0.10.

