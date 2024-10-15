News & Insights

Markets
AMPL

Amplitude Buys Command AI For Undisclosed Sum

October 15, 2024 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amplitude Inc. (AMPL), a software company, Tuesday announced the acquisition of Command AI, a startup that provides intuitive, AI-powered user assistance to make software easier to use.

With this acquisition, Amplitude plans to offer personalized user assistance on its digital analytics platform via in-product nudges and tours, onboarding guides, and surveys.

This will enable teams to deliver better customer experiences that increase user satisfaction and ultimately drive business impact.

The integration of these technologies makes sense given that Amplitude helps companies understand what users are doing and where they're getting stuck.

With Command AI, Amplitude can improve its ability to help those companies actively improve their products and digital experiences in a way that acknowledges the uniqueness of every user.

The insights delivered through Amplitude become even more actionable.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.