Amplitude Buys Command AI For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Amplitude Inc. (AMPL), a software company, Tuesday announced the acquisition of Command AI, a startup that provides intuitive, AI-powered user assistance to make software easier to use.

With this acquisition, Amplitude plans to offer personalized user assistance on its digital analytics platform via in-product nudges and tours, onboarding guides, and surveys.

This will enable teams to deliver better customer experiences that increase user satisfaction and ultimately drive business impact.

The integration of these technologies makes sense given that Amplitude helps companies understand what users are doing and where they're getting stuck.

With Command AI, Amplitude can improve its ability to help those companies actively improve their products and digital experiences in a way that acknowledges the uniqueness of every user.

The insights delivered through Amplitude become even more actionable.

