Amplitude And AWS Partner To Deliver Scalable, AI-Driven Customer Analytics Solutions

(RTTNews) - Amplitude (AMPL), a leader in digital analytics, has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services or AWS.

This partnership aims to co-develop scalable solutions that help organizations enhance customer experiences, ranging from optimizing digital shopping paths to improving onboarding and engagement.

With many companies struggling to derive actionable insights despite having vast customer data, Amplitude's platform offers deep visibility into user behavior through tools like analytics, session replays, experimentation features, and in-app guides. By integrating these capabilities with AWS's robust infrastructure, the collaboration will support global businesses in sectors such as retail, finance, gaming, and media.

According to Amplitude's Chief Revenue Officer, Nate Crook, the alliance leverages AWS's global reach to help more companies harness AI-powered insights and data activation, enabling faster and smarter product development tailored to customer needs.

One early success story comes from Rappi, a popular Latin American super app, which used Amplitude's AWS-backed analytics tools to boost first-time orders by 10% and reduce acquisition costs by 30%. This was achieved by personalizing app experiences for niche audiences.

AWS's Carol Potts emphasized that customer obsession drives their innovation goals. She said the partnership with Amplitude will make it easier for businesses to implement Gen AI-based analytics, accelerating both user insight discovery and product innovation.

AMPL is currently trading at $10.47 or 11.09% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.