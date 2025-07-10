Amplitude Acquires Kraftful

(RTTNews) - Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) has acquired Kraftful, an AI-native Voice of Customer startup, to give teams a 360-view of their customers so they can build better products and digital experiences. Amplitude will integrate Kraftful's capabilities as a native part of its platform. The Kraftful team will join Amplitude to embed Voice of Customer capabilities into its platform and accelerate its use of AI.

Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude, said: "Today, Amplitude customers can easily see what users are doing, but not always why. Kraftful helps us close that gap."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.