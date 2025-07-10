Markets
AMPL

Amplitude Acquires Kraftful

July 10, 2025 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) has acquired Kraftful, an AI-native Voice of Customer startup, to give teams a 360-view of their customers so they can build better products and digital experiences. Amplitude will integrate Kraftful's capabilities as a native part of its platform. The Kraftful team will join Amplitude to embed Voice of Customer capabilities into its platform and accelerate its use of AI.

Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude, said: "Today, Amplitude customers can easily see what users are doing, but not always why. Kraftful helps us close that gap."

RTTNews
