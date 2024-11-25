AmpliTech Group Announces $1.4M Direct Offering

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AmpliTech Group ( (AMPG) ) has issued an update.

AmpliTech Group, a leader in RF microwave components and 5G network solutions, announced a $1.4 million registered direct offering, priced at-the-market, for 1,603,259 shares at $0.92 per share. The offering aims to close by November 26, 2024, with Maxim Group LLC acting as the sole placement agent. This move underscores AmpliTech’s commitment to advancing technology in global communications markets.

