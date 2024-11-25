News & Insights

Stocks

AmpliTech Group Announces $1.4M Direct Offering

November 25, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AmpliTech Group ( (AMPG) ) has issued an update.

AmpliTech Group, a leader in RF microwave components and 5G network solutions, announced a $1.4 million registered direct offering, priced at-the-market, for 1,603,259 shares at $0.92 per share. The offering aims to close by November 26, 2024, with Maxim Group LLC acting as the sole placement agent. This move underscores AmpliTech’s commitment to advancing technology in global communications markets.

See more insights into AMPG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.