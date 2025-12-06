AmpliTech Group (AMPG) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for AmpliTech Group (NasdaqCM:AMPG) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.51% from the latest reported closing price of $3.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in AmpliTech Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 43.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPG is 0.05%, an increase of 23.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.94% to 3,659K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPG is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 1,624K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPG by 51.59% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 222K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPG by 40.26% over the last quarter.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 193K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 187K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPG by 1.11% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 175K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

