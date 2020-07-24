Amplifying Black Voices: Temi Coker

This month, Nasdaq continues its campaign: Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life. The work is being displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite seven-story tower in Times Square and accompanied by profile of each artist on Nasdaq.com to spread awareness about their work.

Recently, we spoke with Temi Coker, Photographer and Graphic Designer, about his work. Coker, who is originally from Lagos, Nigeria, uses a mix of vibrant colors and textures which come from his upbringing and love for the African Diaspora. His style is focused on effecting emotion through color, patterns and storytelling. Today, he resides in Dallas, Texas with his wife Afritina Coker. Take a look below to learn more about his pieces.

Names of Artwork

Power to the People

Sabbath

Anthony Rush

François

Kellee

Talk to us about why you chose these pieces to display.

I chose these pieces to display because it embodies what it means to be Black. We are strong, we are vibrant, we are creative and we are beautiful. I’m so proud of the skin that I’m in and I want people that look like me to see themselves in my work. I want my work to spark conversations and create change, but most importantly I want my work to show the world we, Black People, are Kings & Queens!

In your opinion, what is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

I think the best way to amplify Black voices is to stop sugar coating racism and systematic oppression. Call it what it is and speak up whenever you hear or see injustice. Also it’s very important for our allies to educate themselves on what we African Americans have gone through and the origin of systematic racism. If you want to amplify Black voices, make sure you know our story and history.

Visit Temi's Instagram account to view more work.