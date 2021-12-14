Amplifying Black Voices: Shane Shakoor

As part of Nasdaq’s ongoing commitment to equality and work to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we are continuing our digital series, Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life.

We recently spoke with Shane Shakoor, a junior at the University of Miami, studying motion pictures business, strategic communications and art. He is also a Nasdaq Marketing and Communication intern, responsible for curating the artists for Amplifying Black Voices this year.

How did you approach this year’s exhibit? Did you have any themes or motifs in mind or a particular inspiration?

When thinking about artists to feature, I really wanted to focus on creatives who are doing unapologetic work that captures everything from vulnerability to the strength of black people. The overarching theme of this exhibit is intimacy, and when you look at the pieces and dive into the artists’ backgrounds, you’ll see that they are committed to sharing narratives that matter. In art, intimacy can be conveyed through the chemistry between subjects; however, even more lies in the connection between the artist and the piece itself. Looking at these pieces, you can tell that these artists have a true connection to what they’re making.

Which artists, writers, academics, curators, or other creative thinkers influenced your selections?

I have so many inspirations at the moment. I wear many hats as a musician, creative director, and film student, so I’m always being influenced by creatives, whether it’s at my university or while I’m at a studio session. Annie Bercy, a director and editor from Brooklyn, NY, is someone whose visuals influenced my creative vision. Her ability to evoke certain feelings by crafting warm images that serve the black essence is not only inspiring but exciting too. I’m surrounded by many creatives on my campus like Nai Anderson (Marz Double), Olbrine Thelusma, Julian Crosby, Jay DeGrace, and many more who inspire me to experiment and elevate as an artist. There’s a lot of innovation when it comes to conveying the black aesthetic through visual art and music. Some of my other role models mastering this are Issa Rae (Insecure), Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Jazmine Sullivan.

How was it working with such a dynamic and exciting array of artists?

Working with these artists has been such a rewarding opportunity because I know how passionate they are about their work. It feels amazing to be able to play a role in contributing to the global art scene, all while collaborating with talented individuals who love what they do. I also love that we were able to branch out and include musicians like Paperwater this year. Art is so multi-dimensional, so it’s important to be cognizant of the many spaces in which black people are doing great work.

What do you hope viewers walk away with after viewing the works?

I want viewers to appreciate the complexity of black art after viewing these works. We have to support black creation and expression as it is the foundation for so many things we know and love today. After viewing these photos and reading the artist profiles, I hope that viewers find a lasting connection with at least a piece of the exhibit.

You can learn more about Kuku on Instagram @shaneshakoor.

ABV Shane Shakoor

