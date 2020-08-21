Amplifying Black Voices: Raven Best

This month, Nasdaq continues its campaign: Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life. The work is being displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite seven-story tower in Times Square and accompanied by profile of each artist on Nasdaq.com to spread awareness about their work.

We recently spoke with Raven Best, a self taught artist and user experience designer based in Washington, DC. She delved into art as a painter and later began her work on digital illustrations. Best enjoys using color and texture to express emotion in her pieces. Creativity has always been an outlet for her. Today, she works as a freelancer and designer, and contributes her talent to social change causes and movements.

Names of artwork.

Freedom

Heat

Peace

Serenity

Talk to us about why you chose these pieces to display.

I chose these pieces to display because I feel they represent a different aspect of Black womanhood. In the movement, Black women often get overlooked, and when we are praised, it is for our strength and toughness. But we should be valued for our softness as well. We are still valid in our moments of peace and happiness that are unattached to a struggle. And I wanted to capture those moments as well.

In your opinion, what is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

In my opinion, the best way for allies to amplify Black voices is for them to share the platform and genuinely give us the spotlight. To let us have the space to share our stories as we see fit without opinion or interference.