Amplifying Black Voices: Jade Lilly

As part of Nasdaq’s ongoing commitment to equality and work to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we are continuing our digital series, Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life.

We recently spoke with Jade Lilly (She/Her) of Miami, Fl., who specializes in photography, about capturing “Intimacy Through an Afrocentric Lens.”

Please tell us about yourself and how you got started as an artist.

I’m a rainbow in human form wanting to spread light in what can sometimes be a dark world and bring beauty through colors. I am a black woman who wants to create a safe atmosphere for other black women to feel comfortable and be vulnerable through my art.

I first started out capturing fashion bloggers but started to feel like while taking pretty pictures was nice, it wasn’t fulfilling my artistic cup. I realized that images are a universal language that can say so much with no words, so I shifted my images to have messages or evoke emotions that can result in conversations hoping to change perspectives that no longer serve anyone.

What’s your inspiration for your work?

The essence of Black women. The strength, resilience, and ability to carry so much that surrounds us on our shoulders but do it with such grace like it’s nothing. It gives me such honor to have the opportunity to create moments where we can see the power in ourselves.

Tell us about why you chose these pieces to display

These pieces display the divine feminine. I wanted to bring out the essence of black women and have these pictures be a reminder of our power. I feel that we don’t get to see ourselves in the best light often, so I wanted to visually amplify our strength, our royalty, and our beauty.

ABV Jade Lilly "Royal Reflection"

"Warrior Goddesses"

"Tierra" /

Please describe your dream project.

My dream project is to be the director of photography for a production like “Black is King,” by Beyoncé.

What is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

The best way I believe allies can amplify black voices is by sharing our work in spaces that will open doors to bigger opportunities.

You can learn more about Lilly's work on Instagram @shootmejade and explore more of her photography at www.shootmejade.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.