Amplify Cybersecurity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HACK

In trading on Monday, shares of the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (Symbol: HACK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.89, changing hands as low as $70.19 per share. Amplify Cybersecurity shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HACK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HACK's low point in its 52 week range is $58.33 per share, with $82.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.67.

