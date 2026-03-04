Markets
Amplifon FY Adj. Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Amplifon S.p.A. (AMP.MI, AMFPF) on Wednesday reported full-year 2025 adjusted net profit of 159.2 million euros, down from 188.1 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share declined to 0.72 euros from 0.83 euros.

Net revenues were 2.39 billion euros, down 0.6% or up 1.7% at constant exchange rates compared with 2024. Last year, revenues were 2.41 billion euros.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 4.5% to 540.4 million euros from 566.1 million euros a year earlier, while the margin narrowed to 22.6% from 23.5%. The decline reflected lower operating leverage, expansion of the Miracle-Ear direct network in the United States, geographic mix in EMEA, and higher marketing investments.

Further, the board proposed a dividend of 0.29 euros per share.

For the fourth quarter, revenues rose 1.4% at constant exchange rates to 651.9 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 145.5 million euros with a margin of 22.3%, while adjusted net profit declined to 49.5 million euros from 53.8 million euros a year ago.

