Ampio Pharmaceuticals Board Approves Reverse Stock Split - Quick Facts

August 31, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) said its Board has approved a 20-to-1 reverse stock split of the company's common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective on September 11, 2023. The company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE American under the same symbol AMPE when the market opens on September 12, 2023.

The company said, as a result of the reverse stock split, every 20 shares of common stock issued and outstanding will be automatically reclassified into one share of common stock, with no change in the $0.0001 par value per share.

