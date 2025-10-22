Amphenol's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Amphenol’s APH third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.7%. The earnings figure jumped 86% year over year.



Net sales surged 53% year over year to $6.19 billion, beating the consensus mark by 12.9%. Organically, net sales increased 41% year over year.



This exceptional top-line performance was driven by strong organic growth in the IT datacom end-market and strong contribution from acquisitions.



APH shares jumped more than 7.8% at the time of writing this article following the impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

APH’s Q3 Top-Line Details

Harsh Environment Solutions’ (24.5% of net sales) sales were $1.52 billion, up 27% year over year.



Communications Solutions’ (53.4% of net sales) sales were $3.31 billion, which jumped 96.4% year over year.



Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (22.1% of net sales) sales were $1.37 billion, up 18% year over year.



Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 450 basis points (bps) year over year to 38.1%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 160 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.6%.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 560 bps on a year-over-year basis to 27.5%.

APH’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $3.89 billion, up from $3.23 billion as of June 30, 2025.



Total debt was $8.07 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $8.06 billion as of June 30, 2025.



During the third quarter, the company purchased 1.4 million shares for $153 million. It also paid dividends of $201 million.



APH generated $1.47 billion in cash from operations in the third quarter, up from $1.4 billion in the previous quarter.



The company generated a non-GAAP free cash flow of $1.22 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.1 billion in the second quarter.

Amphenol’s Q4 Guidance Positive

Amphenol expects fourth-quarter 2025 earnings between 89 cents and 91 cents per share, indicating growth between 62% and 65% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $6 billion and $6.1 billion, suggesting growth in the 39-41% range.



For 2025, Amphenol expects earnings between $3.26 per share and $3.28 per share, indicating growth between 72% and 74% from 2024’s reported figure. Revenues are anticipated between $22.66 billion and $22.76 billion, suggesting growth in the 49-50% range.

