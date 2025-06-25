Amphenol vs. Bel Fuse: Which Electronics Stock Should You Buy?

Amphenol APH and Bel Fuse BELFB are well-known manufacturers and marketers of electrical and electronic products. While Amphenol offers electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial, high-speed and specialty cable, Bel Fuse offers a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits.



Both Amphenol and Bel Fuse’s products address automotive, broadband communications, commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, IT and data communications, mobile devices, and mobile networks end-markets.



As per a Fortune Business Insight report, the global electronic components market was valued at $393.63 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from $428.22 billion in 2025 to $847.88 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period 2025-2032. Both Amphenol and Bel Fuse are likely to gain from the massive growth opportunity highlighted by the growth pace.



APH or BELFB, which of these Electronics stocks has the greater upside potential? Let’s find out.

The Case for APH Stock

Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model that lowers the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. APH’s wide array of interconnect and sensor products boosts long-term prospects. Strong spending by countries around next-generation defense technologies is a key catalyst. The company expects second-quarter 2025 sales to increase in the high-single-digit range sequentially. Strong demand for jetliners and next-gen aircraft is bullish for the commercial aerospace segment.



The company’s solutions are critical for both high-speed power and fiber optic interconnect solutions. The growing use of AI and machine learning is driving these technologies, benefiting APH’s long-term prospects in the IT datacom end market. As demand grows for high-bandwidth, low-latency solutions across AI, cloud and enterprise environments, Amphenol expects the datacom vertical to remain a key catalyst to overall growth within its Communications Solutions segment.



Acquisitions have helped APH strengthen its product offerings and expand its customer base. The buyouts contributed 8% to 2024 revenues. In May 2024, the company completed the acquisition of CIT, which expanded its footprint across defense, commercial air and industrial end markets. The Lutze acquisition strengthens APH’s broad offering of high-technology interconnect products for industrial markets and expands the range of value-added interconnect products.



The acquisition of CommScope’s Andrew business expands Amphenol’s footprint in the areas of base station antennas and related interconnect solutions, as well as distributed antenna systems. The Andrew acquisition is expected to add roughly 9 cents to earnings in 2025. The acquisition of LifeSync, a leading provider of interconnect products for medical applications with annual sales of approximately $100 million, is noteworthy for APH’s prospects.

The Case for BELFB Stock

Bel Fuse benefits from a diversified business model, and the acquisition of Enercon further diversifies end markets and geographic footprint. Backlog of orders reached $395.7 million, up 4% sequentially. Continued strength in aerospace, defense, space and AI is expected to boost top-line growth.



However, lower sales into the consumer market due to a banned Chinese supplier as well as lower networking, consumer, rail and e-mobility end markets within the company’s Power segment negatively impacted revenues in the first quarter of 2025. Bel Fuse is suffering from a challenging macroeconomic environment due to higher tariffs. This, along with tough year-over-year comparisons, is expected to hurt the rail and consumer markets and continue softness in e-mobility.



Enercon’s acquisition increased research and development as well as selling, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025. Bel Fuse expects these expenses to remain aligned with the reported figure for future quarters in 2025.



However, Bel Fuse’s initiative to save costs, set to be realized over the next 12 to 18 months, driven by price negotiation, spend consolidation, identification of alternate suppliers, automation and other cost optimization opportunities.

Price Performance and Valuation of APH and BELFB

In the year-to-date period, APH shares have surged 37.9%, outperforming Bel Fuse shares, which have appreciated 12.1%.

Stock Performance: APH vs. BELFB



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, APH shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D, whereas BELFB shares are cheap, as suggested by a Value Score of B.

Valuation: APH vs. BELFB



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales, Amphenol shares are trading at 5.58X, higher than Bel Fuse’s 1.82X.

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for APH & BELFB?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, which has increased 6.8% over the past 60 days. This indicates a 41.8% increase year over year.



Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

The consensus mark for Bel Fuse’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.05 per share, which has climbed 0.8% over the past 60 days. The figure indicates a whopping 84.45% increase year over year.

Bel Fuse Inc. Price and Consensus

Bel Fuse Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bel Fuse Inc. Quote

APH is a Stronger Pick Than BELFB Right Now

Both Amphenol and Bel Fuse benefit from a diversified business model. However, Amphenol benefits from its plethora of acquisitions while Bel Fuse faces some tariff-related issues. APH generates solid cash flow, which allows management the opportunity to invest in product innovations, acquisitions and business development.



Amphenol currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which makes it a strong pick compared with Bel Fuse, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.