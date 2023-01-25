Amphenol Corp. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $507.5 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $453.9 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $481.3 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.24 billion from $3.03 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $507.5 Mln. vs. $453.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.67

