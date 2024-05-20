News & Insights

Amphenol Approves Two-for-one Stock Split

May 20, 2024 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corporation (APH) Monday announced that its Board of Directors approved a two-for-one stock split to be paid in the form of a stock dividend.

Each Amphenol shareholder of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024 will receive one additional share for every share held on the record date. Amphenol expects the additional shares will be distributed on June 11, 2024.

Amphenol is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

