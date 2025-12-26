Is Amphenol (APH) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amphenol (APH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Amphenol is one of 601 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, APH has moved about 98.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 27.8%. As we can see, Amphenol is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bel Fuse (BELFB). The stock has returned 113.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse's current year EPS has increased 10.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 98% so far this year, so APH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Bel Fuse falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #61. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +39.4%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Amphenol and Bel Fuse. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

