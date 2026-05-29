Amphenol (APH) Up 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Amphenol (APH). Shares have added about 0.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Amphenol due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Amphenol Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Amphenol’s Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Amphenol delivered record first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share, up 68.3% from the year-ago quarter and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%.



Revenues surged 58.4% year over year to $7.62 billion and topped the consensus mark by 7.2%. Strength in the IT datacom market and contributions from acquisitions helped lift performance, while quarterly orders reached $9.4 billion, translating to a book-to-bill of 1.24:1.

APH Posts Broad-Based Organic Growth

A key feature of the reported quarter was the pace of underlying demand. On a non-GAAP basis, Amphenol reported organic net sales growth of 33% year over year, with constant-currency (cc) net sales growth of 57%. Acquisitions added a meaningful layer of expansion, with acquisition impact quantified at 23% of net sales growth.



The company also highlighted the completion of the acquisition of CommScope’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions business during the quarter. Management tied its strategy to expanding its range of high-technology interconnect products through both innovation and acquisitions, positioning the company to benefit as electronics content rises across multiple end markets.

Amphenol Sees IT Datacom Lead Segment Upside

Communications Solutions remained the largest contributor, generating net sales of $4.53 billion in the quarter. The segment also produced an operating margin of 30.6%, pointing to strong mix and execution as demand accelerated in high-technology connectivity applications.



Harsh Environment Solutions posted sales of $1.69 billion and an operating margin of 28.0%. Interconnect and Sensor Systems delivered $1.39 billion of sales with a 20.2% operating margin, reflecting steady contributions from a broad portfolio that spans sensors, specialty cable and interconnect systems.

APH Margins Expand as Profitability Strengthens

Profitability improved alongside scale, with gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanding 260 basis points (bps) year over year to 36.7%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $851.5 million, up 48% year over year.



GAAP operating income rising to $1.83 billion and operating margin expanding to 24%, up 270 bps. On an adjusted basis, operating margin increased to 27.3%, as the company absorbed costs tied to its acquisition program while sustaining strong segment-level profitability.

Amphenol’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

Amphenol ended the quarter with $4.13 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $4.58 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $11.43 billion.



Amphenol generated $1.12 billion of operating cash flow in the reported quarter, and free cash flow totaled $831 million after $292 million of capital spending, underscoring solid cash generation even as the company executed a large acquisition. Management continues to highlight operating and free cash flow as key sources of financial flexibility.



Capital allocation remained active. During the reported quarter, Amphenol repurchased 1.3 million shares for $178 million and paid $307 million in dividends, returning nearly $485 million to shareholders.

APH Outlines Higher Q2 Sales and Earnings Range

For the second quarter of 2026, APH expects sales of $8.1-$8.2 billion, assuming the continuation of current market conditions and constant exchange rates. Management framed the outlook around accelerating electronics innovation and an expanded product set following the CommScope transaction, with demand opportunities spanning the company’s diversified end markets.



Adjusted earnings are projected at $1.14-$1.16 per share for the second quarter. Amphenol also emphasized its ability to dynamically adjust to changing market conditions while continuing to invest in growth and pursue long-term value creation.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 10.1% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Amphenol has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Amphenol has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.