Amphenol and Comcast have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Chicago, IL – November 20, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Amphenol APH as the Bull of the Day and Comcast CMCSA as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on IonQ, Inc. IONQ, D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS and Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Amphenol is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers, and marketers of connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, solutions, sensors, and high-speed cable. Investors can think of Amphenol technology as the “electronic highway” that allows electronic devices to interface, shift electricity, and operate correctly. Amphenol does not rely on one specific industry or customer to generate business. Instead, the company serves a diverse set of high-growth industries, including:

· Automotive

· Broadband

· Commercial Aerospace

· Defense

· Industrial

· IT Datacom/Data Centers

· Mobile Devices

· Mobile Networks

Amphenol: Powering High-Growth Industries

IDC predicts that artificial intelligence will contribute a staggering $20 trillion to the global economy by 2030, driving 3.5% of global GDP. Currently, much of the billions being spent by big tech juggernauts like Alphabet, Meta Platformsand Amazonis aimed at data centers used to train large language models (LLMs) such as ‘ChatGPT.’ According to Advanced Micro Devicesand other leading AI providers, this growth is not expected to slow any time soon. APH provides the “picks and shovels” to the AI revolution. Data center expansion will require more of the company’s high-speed interconnects.

In 2017, electric vehicles accounted for only ~1% of global automotive sales. Today, EVs account for 25% of all new car sales, and some projections anticipate that they will account for 40% by the end of the decade. Similar to data centers, the more EVs sold, the more automotive manufacturers will need to purchase APH’s high-speed interconnects.

Amphenol Fundamentals

At a juicy 36%, Amphenol has some of the best profit margins on Wall Street.

In addition to its juicy profit margins, APH is one of the most consistent earnings growers. The company has grown quarterly EPS at a double-digit clip for seven consecutive quarters. Meanwhile, Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates suggest that the robust double-digit growth will continue into next year.

Moreover, APH continues to beat Wall Street estimates by a wide margin. Over the past four quarters, APH has delivered an average positive EPS surprise of 17.90%.

APH Technical Analysis

From a price action perspective, it’s difficult to find a smoother trending stock than APH. Currently, the stock is retreating to its 50-day moving average – a level at which it has found buyers at all year.

Bottom Line

Amphenol is uniquely positioned as a top supplier of the world’s most powerful technology trends, supplying the essential components that enable modern electronics to function. Its diversified customer base, exposure to secular themes, and outstanding execution track record give it one of the strongest fundamental profiles in the hardware ecosystem.

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock Comcast is one of the largest global media and technology companies. The Philadelphia-based company has two primary business segments, including:

· Connectivity & Platforms: Contains the company’s broadband and wireless connectivity business operated under the Xfinity and Comcast brands in the United States and the Sky Brand in Europe. It also includes Comcast video service businesses and the Sky-branded entertainment television channels. Comcast also offers residential broadband and wireless connectivity services.

· Content & Experiences: Comcast’s content and experiences business serves three smaller business segments – media, studios, and theme parks. Media includes NBCUniversal’s television and streaming platforms, including national and regional cable networks like NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock, as well as the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. Additionally, CMCSA operates several ‘Universal’ theme parks across the US and Asia.

Comcast Risk: Broadband is an Oversaturated Market

Broadband accounts for ~65% of Comcast’s total revenue. Comcast’s most impactful business has reached a troubling tipping point. Internet subscriber growth has stalled as the market has reached maturity. Meanwhile, competition from providers like T-Mobileand Verizonhas intensified. Furthermore, Comcast is at risk of disruption from Starlink, the leader in satellite broadband. Starlink currently has 7,000 satellites with plans to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Comcast’s Cable Business Becoming Obsolete

Although older generations still predominantly watch traditional cable, younger generations are migrating toward lower-cost streaming services like YouTube TV. Additionally, more young people are relying on independent podcasts for news than traditional cable stations like NBC. For instance, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcasts regularly reach more than 15 million views per month. Instead of paying for expensive legacy cable, these subscribers are opting for low-cost options like Spotify.

Comcast: Stagnant Earnings and Sales Growth

Comcast lost 257,000 video subscribers in Q3 2025. As the company’s two main businesses slow, Zacks consensus analyst estimates suggest that EPS growth will be negative in 2026, while revenue is expected to be a feeble 2.52%.

Comcast: Relative Weakness & Bear Flag Pattern

CMCSA shares have underperformed the general market, losing 45% over the past 5 years. Meanwhile, the stock is currently breaking down out of a daily bear flag.

Bottom Line

Although Comcast remains a dominant name in media and connectivity, the company is being squeezed on multiple fronts as its legacy cable and broadband businesses mature and face disruptive competition. With weak growth expectations and persistent subscriber erosion, the stock’s outlook remains bleak.

Additional content:

IONQ Stock Dips 11% After Q3: Should Investors Buy, Hold, or Exit?

IonQ, Inc. posts strong revenue growth and achieves major milestones, but shares fall post-third-quarter earnings release as profits remain out of reach. So, what should investors do next? Let’s have a look in detail –

IONQ Q3 Revenue Surges—Guidance Raised

As stated in the third-quarter earnings report, IonQ’s revenues were impressive, to say the least. IonQ’s revenues reached $39.9 million, representing a 222% year-over-year increase. Revenues also exceeded the higher end of the earlier forecast by 37%.

IonQ remains optimistic about future growth, raising its 2025 revenue guidance to $110 million while maintaining cost control and scaling operations across multiple industry sectors. As of Sept. 30, 2025, IonQ held $1.5 billion in cash, which the company can use for research, expansion, and driving revenue growth.

IONQ’s Strategic Partnerships Enhance Growth Potential

IonQ recently partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to further quantum technologies in space. The memorandum of understanding with the DOE demonstrates IonQ’s key role in quantum ground-to-orbit-to-ground capabilities.

IonQ also expanded its full-stack quantum platform, improving control systems and atomic precision through acquisitions of Vector Atomic and Oxford Ionics. Vector Atomic’s leading sensing and timing technologies aim to strengthen IonQ’s products for both commercial and government markets. Similarly, IonQ’s quantum systems are integrating with Oxford Ionics’ ion trap technology to develop high-fidelity architectures.

IONQ Achieves New Quantum Milestones

IonQ has recently made significant technical advances in quantum computing, reinforcing its leadership in the industry and providing a competitive edge over pure-play rivals like D-Wave Quantum Inc. and Rigetti Computing, Inc.

IonQ’s expertise in precision engineering helped achieve a new record of #AQ 64 in algorithmic qubit performance. Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi said this milestone “reflects the maturity of our hardware, software, and applications stack, and reinforces our leadership in making quantum systems commercially valuable today.”

IonQ also set a record with 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, becoming the first publicly traded quantum company to reach the ‘four-nines’ benchmark. This achievement indicates reduced error rates and enhanced capability to run more complex algorithms.

Why Is IONQ Stock Down After Q3—and What Should Investors Do?

Despite reaching quantum milestones, forming key partnerships, and showing revenue growth, IonQ’s shares have fallen 11.4% since its third-quarter earnings release. This decline is mainly due to the company’s lack of profitability. For the third quarter, IonQ reported a net loss of $1.1 billion and an adjusted earnings per share of -$0.17.

Therefore, new investors should proceed cautiously, especially given its high forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 157.95 compared to the Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s ratio of 5.54, which could lead to sharp declines during a broader market downturn.

However, stakeholders may overlook short-term declines and hold onto IonQ stock given its strong revenue growth, healthy cash position, strategic partnerships, and technological breakthroughs that reinforce its dominance in the quantum computing industry. For now, IonQ has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

