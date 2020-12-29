Amphastar Pharma: FDA Approves Glucagon For Injection Emergency Kit, 1 Mg - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) said the FDA has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Glucagon for Injection Emergency Kit, 1 mg. Glucagon is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia and is also used as a diagnostic aid. The company plans to launch Glucagon for Injection Emergency Kit, which it previously referred to as AMP-001, within two months.

Amphastar's CEO, Jack Zhang, stated: "This approval is yet another milestone for the Company and marks the first-ever FDA approval of a generic version of rDNA Glucagon."

