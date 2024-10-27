News & Insights

Stocks
AMLTF

AMP Limited Discloses Current Shareholding Structure

October 27, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

AMP Limited has announced its current interest in its own shares, reflecting a total of 26,981,718 ordinary shares, which represents approximately 1.07% of the total shares. This interest is held through various entities, including AMP Wealth Management New Zealand Limited and ipac Asset Management Limited, among others. The disclosure highlights AMP’s strategic management of its shareholding structure to align with its corporate governance and employee incentive plans.

For further insights into AU:AMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMLTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.