AMP Limited Discloses Current Shareholding Structure

AMP Limited has announced its current interest in its own shares, reflecting a total of 26,981,718 ordinary shares, which represents approximately 1.07% of the total shares. This interest is held through various entities, including AMP Wealth Management New Zealand Limited and ipac Asset Management Limited, among others. The disclosure highlights AMP’s strategic management of its shareholding structure to align with its corporate governance and employee incentive plans.

