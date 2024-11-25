AMP Limited Director Acquires Significant Shareholding

AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

AMP Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director Anna Leibel, who acquired 33,974 ordinary shares through an on-market trade at AUD 1.5275 per share. These shares are registered under Milli & Vespa Pty Ltd as a trustee for Staszowski Investment Trust, in which Leibel has a beneficial interest.

