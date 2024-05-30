AMP Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

AMP Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 2,022,329 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 91,585,382. The company’s notification indicates a routine update to their market buy-back activity.

For further insights into AU:AMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.