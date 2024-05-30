News & Insights

AMP Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

AMP Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 2,022,329 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 91,585,382. The company’s notification indicates a routine update to their market buy-back activity.

