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AMP Appoints Adrian Ryan As Acting CFO

March 25, 2026 — 10:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AMP Limited announced the appointment of Adrian Ryan as Acting Chief Financial Officer, effective 30 March 2026. This follows the appointment of current CFO Blair Vernon as Chief Executive Officer, also effective 30 March 2026.

Ryan, currently Director of Group Finance and Wealth, has held senior finance roles at AMP for the past 13 years and previously spent over six years at AMP Capital.

As announced on 20 January 2026, an internal and external search is underway to appoint a permanent CFO. Adrian brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, insurance, investment management, and banking in both Australia and Ireland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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