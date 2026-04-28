Amorepacific Q1 Operating Profit Rises; Revenue Up 6.4%

(RTTNews) - Amorepacific (090435.KS, 090430.KS) reported first quarter net income of 113.0 billion Korean won, a decline of 5.0% from a year ago. Operating profit for the first quarter was 126.7 billion won, an increase of 7.6% from prior year.

First quarter revenue was 1.14 trillion won, compared to 1.07 trillion won, last year, up 6.4%. Domestic revenue increased 8.5% driven by growth channels. Overseas revenue increased 5.8%, led by key regions including Western markets, Japan, and APAC.

Shares of Amorepacific are trading at 1,38,250 won, down 5.44%.

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