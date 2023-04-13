AmONE Personal Loans Review

Researching and finding the right option for a personal loan can be challenging, especially if you have a poor credit score. AmONE is a loan marketplace that can help you find lenders interested in giving you a loan, no matter your financial situation. Read on to learn more about how AmONE works and whether it might be a good option for you.

AmONE specializes in finding users the best personal loans for their situation, using algorithms and machine learning to match you with potential lenders. After you’re matched with lenders, you can evaluate their offers and choose the one that best meets your needs.

AmONE Personal Loans pros and cons

As with any other online service, there are things you’ll probably like about AmONE and things you might not like. Here are some of the pros and cons of using AmONE to find a personal loan.

Pros

Good for bad credit scores

Matching service is free to use

Competitive loan rates

Cons

Not a direct lender

May be contacted repeatedly by potential lenders

Lender information isn't transparent

Pros explained

AmONE has many positive features, including helping people with bad credit scores find loans, a matching service that is free to use and competitive loan rates.

Good for bad credit scores

Even if you have a poor credit score, AmONE can help you find the best personal loans for bad credit. To apply for a loan through its site, you must first provide an estimate of your credit score. AmONE then uses that information to match you with a lender. The company may also conduct a soft credit check, but this won’t affect your score. Because AmONE uses the credit score you give to match you with lenders, you should only see loans you actually qualify for, even if your score is on the lower side.

Matching service is free to use

AmONE provides a free service that matches you with the best lenders available. To use the free matching service, you must fill out an application on AmONE’s website. In the application, you’ll tell AmONE why you want to take out a loan and how much you want to borrow. You must also provide the following information:

Name

Email

Phone number

Address

Birthday

Loan amount

Employment status

Pre-tax income

Housing information

After entering your information, AmONE will verify your identity and match you with potential lenders.

Has competitive loan rates

While AmONE isn’t a direct lender, it lets you compare several offers in one place. That makes finding the best available loan rate easier and faster.

Cons explained

While AmONE can help you find some of the best bad credit loans, there are some drawbacks to using its service. Some negatives about AmONE include that it’s not a direct lender, many customers receive spam from potential lenders and the lender information isn’t transparent.

Not a direct lender

AmONE doesn’t directly provide loans to users, so you won’t really know what options you have until you fill out its form and are matched with potential lenders. Some of the lenders AmONE lists on its website as partners are:

SoFi

Upgrade

LoanMe

Best Egg

Upstart

OneMain Financial

Many get contacted repeatedly by potential lenders

Most user reviews are positive, but some reviewers complained about spam. Users complained that after consulting with a potential lender, they received a lot of unsolicited messages via email, phone calls and text messages.

Lender information isn’t transparent

AmONE provides limited information about the lenders and their loan terms before you fill out an application. Since offers depend on factors such as your credit score and how much you want to borrow, AmONE can’t show you potential loan terms until you submit an application. Only then can you see details about the lenders and the loan terms, including interest rates. While it does have a list of some partner lenders, AmONE doesn’t list all of the companies it works with.

AmONE Personal Loan offerings

AmONE can match you with lenders providing loans ranging from $1,000 to $50,000. There are a couple of minimum requirements you have to meet to use AmONE. You must be 18 years old or older and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. If you’re approved for a loan, you must authorize the loan provider to do a hard credit check, which can affect your credit score.

You’ll also need to tell AmONE why you want a loan, though the reason you provide doesn’t affect your eligibility to receive offers. Some common reasons to take out a personal loan include debt consolidation, paying off credit card debt, emergency expenses, home improvement, starting a business or making a large purchase.

Debt consolidation

If you’ve already taken out multiple personal loans with varying interest rates, applying for a debt consolidation loan may be a good idea. Debt consolidation loans are personal loans used to merge several debts into a single loan. Debt consolidation makes it easier to keep track of and pay off your debt. You can also use debt consolidation to pay off high-interest loans with a loan that has a lower interest rate.

Pay off credit card debt

You can also use personal loans to pay off credit card debt. If you’ve maxed out several credit cards, you might want to use a personal loan to consolidate your debts. Or, if one of your credit cards has a high annual percentage rate (APR), you can benefit from using a loan with a lower interest rate to pay off the balance.

Emergency expenses

Life is full of unexpected costs, and if you don’t have an emergency savings fund, you may need a personal loan. AmONE can help you find loans for sudden emergency expenses, including:

Medical expenses

Auto repairs

Weather damage to property

Family emergencies

Unexpected travel expenses

Urgent pet care

Getting laid off

Credit cards are usually most people’s go-to source of emergency funding. But, in some situations, a personal loan can be a better choice for paying emergency expenses because you won’t be subject to credit card limits, and you might be able to borrow money at a lower interest rate.

Home improvement

As every homeowner knows, home improvements aren’t cheap. Even when an improvement will add value to your home, it can still be a stretch to pay the entire cost upfront. Maybe you’ve decided that remodeling your personal office into another bedroom makes more sense than moving. Or maybe you may want a loan so that you can revamp your basement to increase the value of your house before selling it. Whatever the reason, AmONE can help you find and compare home improvement loan offers.

Start a business

Taking out a business loan can provide several benefits, including tax benefits and improved business credit. A loan can also help you avoid having to deal with investors. AmONE can connect you with its network of lenders so that you can get your new business off the ground.

Make a large purchase

One final reason you may want to take out a personal loan is to make a large purchase. Large purchases can include anything from cars to vacations to textbooks and a new laptop for school. AmONE can connect you with several lenders who can offer auto loans or personal loans for your next big purchase.

AmONE Personal Loans pricing

The loan amounts you can access through AmONE will vary based on your qualifications and the lender’s terms but can range anywhere from $2,000 to $50,000. Their website boasts APRs as low as 3.99%, but that rate may increase depending on your credit score. Loan terms, monthly payments, fees and rates all depend on the specific lender you choose.

AmONE Personal Loans financial stability

When you find a loan through AmONE’s platform, you’re borrowing from a lender, not from AmONE. Because AmONE isn’t directly lending you money, its financial stability won’t affect a loan you find through its matchmaking service. When you receive a loan offer through AmONE, research the lender to get a sense of its financial stability and decide if you’re comfortable accepting its offer.

However, when it comes to the business’s financial stability, AmONE’s parent company (QuinStreet, Inc.) has reported continued strong performance. QuinStreet’s CEO, Doug Valenti, stated in Q2 2023 that the company’s “financial position remains excellent. We have a strong balance sheet with almost $80 million of cash and no bank debt, and we are entering what we believe will be an extended period of ramping revenues, expanding margins and strong cash flows.”

AmONE Personal Loans accessibility

AmONE’s services are accessible nationwide. To receive offers, you must complete an application and meet the site’s eligibility requirements. Of course, once you’ve chosen a lender, we recommend that you research each one according to the factors laid out below.

Availability

AmONE is available in all 50 states in the U.S. Personal loans are available if you’re 18 or older and are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Contact Information

AmONE customer service representatives and loan experts are available to answer questions by phone at 1 (800) 781-5187. You can also contact AmONE through its website.

User experience

Even if you aren’t tech-savvy, you’ll find the AmONE website easy to navigate. The user interface is straightforward, which makes the application process simple. You only have to complete a few steps to receive offers. You’ll receive multiple loan offers quickly, and the layout makes it easy to spot and compare key loan terms.

AmONE Personal Loans customer satisfaction

AmONE has exceptional customer satisfaction ratings. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) awarded it a customer satisfaction rating of A+.

AmONE Personal Loans FAQ

Does AmONE affect credit scores?

Completing an application on AmONE's website won't affect your credit score because the company only performs a soft credit check. You'll be asked to provide your estimated credit score to see offers. After you select an offer, that lender will do a hard credit check before issuing you a loan, and this may impact your score.

Are AmONE loans legit?

AmONE is a legitimate service that matches individuals with potential lenders. It has been operating since 1999 and can connect you with several lenders that will make offers based on the information you provided in your application. Once you've received offers, you can research each lender before making your final selection.

Is AmONE worth it?

AmONE's service provides an easy way to compare multiple loan options. It also has an extensive network of loan providers, so you can compare several offers in one place. If you're looking for a quick way to find out what types of loan offers you qualify for, browsing AmONE's marketplace is a good starting point.

How we evaluated AmONE personal loans

To evaluate AmONE and the service it provides, we looked at the following criteria:

Services offered

Accessibility

Application process

User experience

Customer reviews

Third-party ratings

Customer service

Eligibility requirements

BBB rating

Summary of Money’s AmONE personal loans review

Finding personal loan options tailored to your needs doesn’t have to be complicated. Even if you have bad credit, AmONE can match you with several lenders so that you can compare all the offers available and find the loan that’s right for you.

