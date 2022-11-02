Markets
AMRX

Amneal Pharma Gets FDA Approval For Leuprolide Acetate Injection

November 02, 2022 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX), an integrated essential medicines company, announced Wednesday that it has received Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for leuprolide acetate for injection.

Leuprolide acetate injection is indicated in the palliative treatment of advanced prostatic cancer.

According to IQVIA, U.S. annual sales for this product for the 12 months ended September 2022 were $81 million.

In pre-market trade on the NYSE, Amneal Pharma shares were gaining around 2.2 percent to trade at $2.38.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMRX

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter