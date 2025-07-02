AMN Healthcare Sells Smart Square® Scheduling Software to symplr, Enters Strategic Partnership

AMN Healthcare sells Smart Square® software to symplr, enhancing workforce management through a strategic partnership. Total deal valued at $75 million.

Quiver AI Summary

AMN Healthcare announced the sale of its Smart Square® scheduling software to symplr, a leader in healthcare operations software, alongside a new commercial partnership aimed at enhancing healthcare workforce management solutions. This collaboration combines AMN's expertise in workforce planning and analytics with symplr’s operational technology to create a seamless integration that optimizes scheduling, timekeeping, and administrative processes for hospitals. The partnership responds to the growing demand for efficient healthcare workforce management and aims to improve operational functions through intelligent software. The sale amounted to $75 million, with a portion to be paid in a note due in 2026. Both companies emphasize their commitment to providing better clinical outcomes and access to care through innovative technology solutions.

Potential Positives

AMN Healthcare strengthens its market position by selling Smart Square® to symplr and establishing a commercial partnership that integrates its workforce solutions with symplr’s operational technology.

The partnership is set to enhance AMN's WorkWise platform, allowing for improved workforce planning, analytics, and AI capabilities, which are increasingly in demand within the healthcare sector.

By combining AMN's strategic advisory services with symplr’s operational software, the deal aims to streamline workforce management processes for healthcare organizations, promising improved efficiency and better clinical outcomes.

The sale, totaling $75 million, reflects a strategic reallocation of resources, allowing AMN to focus on its core offerings while benefiting from symplr's technology integration.

Potential Negatives

AMN Healthcare has divested a significant asset, the Smart Square® scheduling software, which may raise concerns about the company's long-term strategy and product offerings.

The sale to symplr could be perceived as a reduction in AMN's technological capabilities in the competitive healthcare technology market.

The financial terms of the sale, particularly the $10 million note due at the end of 2026, may indicate potential future financial obligations or liabilities for AMN Healthcare.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition involving AMN Healthcare?

AMN Healthcare announced the sale of its Smart Square® scheduling software to symplr®, along with a commercial partnership.

How does the AMN and symplr partnership benefit healthcare organizations?

The partnership combines AMN's workforce solutions with symplr's operational technology for integrated and efficient workforce management.

What is the total purchase price for Smart Square®?

The total purchase price for Smart Square® was $75 million, with $65 million paid at closing.

What capabilities does the WorkWise platform enhance through this deal?

The WorkWise platform's focus on workforce planning, analytics, and AI capabilities is advanced by integrating with symplr’s software.

How do AMN Healthcare and symplr plan to improve healthcare outcomes?

By streaming workforce optimization, scheduling, and administrative processes, the partnership aims to enhance clinical outcomes and access to care.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $AMN stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALLAS, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader in total healthcare talent solutions, today announced the sale of its Smart Square® scheduling software to symplr®, a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software. In addition to the acquisition, symplr and AMN have entered into a commercial partnership that ensures customers get the best of both worlds: symplr’s excellence in operational technology and AMN’s leadership in healthcare workforce solutions.





“Healthcare organizations are navigating unprecedented workforce complexity. This deal advances our focus on the workforce planning, analytics, and AI capabilities of our WorkWise platform, while seamlessly integrating WorkWise into our clients’ scheduling and operational tools through strategic technology partnerships, like this one with symplr,” said Cary Grace, president and CEO at AMN Healthcare.





Healthcare organizations increasingly demand integrated, efficient workforce management solutions that work together effortlessly. By uniting AMN’s unmatched strategic workforce advisory, planning and analytics solutions with symplr’s workforce software, the combined capabilities will streamline workforce optimization, scheduling, timekeeping, and administrative processes for hospitals and health systems nationwide.





“A critical way for hospitals and health systems to unlock greater value from their technology is to arm them with intelligent, purpose-built software,” said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. “Bringing Smart Square’s AI-driven scheduling engine into the symplr Operations Platform helps us stay ahead of the emerging and dynamic needs of the healthcare workforce.”





This commercial partnership enhances





AMN's WorkWise technology suite





by intelligently connecting clients with additional digital offerings that extend workforce management systems clients already use. By aligning with best-in-class partners like symplr for enhanced functionality, AMN can deliver an end-to-end solution for planning, staffing, scheduling, talent acquisition, and workforce deployment that adapts to the evolving workforce needs of healthcare organizations.





The total purchase price was $75 million, with $65 million paid at closing and a $10 million note due at the end of 2026.







About AMN Healthcare







AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2024 our healthcare professionals reached nearly 15 million patients at more than 2,100 healthcare systems, including 87 percent of the top healthcare systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies. For more information, visit



www.amnhealthcare.com



.







About symplr









symplr



is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services with a first-of-its-kind operations platform. Trusted in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals and 400+ U.S. health plans, symplr optimizes operations and maximizes care powered by our cloud-based workforce, quality, provider data management, and spend solutions. Gain efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes where it matters most. Learn how to stay ahead of change at



www.symplr.com



.









Media Contact





Corporate Communications





AMN Healthcare







AMN-PR@amnhealthcare.com







Investor Contact





Randle Reece





Vice President, Investor Relations





AMN Healthcare





(866) 861-3229







investorrelations@amnhealthcare.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.