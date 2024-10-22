News & Insights

AmmPower Partners with FuelCell for Ammonia Efficiency

October 22, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

AmmPower Corp (TSE:AMMP) has released an update.

AmmPower Corp. has partnered with FuelCell Energy to enhance the efficiency of clean ammonia production, a crucial component for sustainable agriculture. This collaboration aims to integrate AmmPower’s ammonia production units with FuelCell Energy’s advanced electrolyzer systems, potentially reducing energy consumption by over 25%. The partnership is set to open new commercial opportunities and support global food security.

