AmmPower Partners with FuelCell for Ammonia Efficiency

AmmPower Corp (TSE:AMMP) has released an update.

AmmPower Corp. has partnered with FuelCell Energy to enhance the efficiency of clean ammonia production, a crucial component for sustainable agriculture. This collaboration aims to integrate AmmPower’s ammonia production units with FuelCell Energy’s advanced electrolyzer systems, potentially reducing energy consumption by over 25%. The partnership is set to open new commercial opportunities and support global food security.

