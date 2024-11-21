News & Insights

AML3D Ltd to Issue New Shares in Strategic Move

November 21, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Ltd is set to issue over 94 million new ordinary shares on November 28, 2024, as part of a strategic placement. This move is likely to capture the attention of investors looking for opportunities in the innovative 3D printing sector. The issuance is subject to approval and quotation by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

