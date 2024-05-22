News & Insights

AML3D Limited Seeks New ASX Quotation

May 22, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, with a total of 44,749,084 ordinary fully paid shares set to be quoted on the ASX under the ticker code AL3. This move follows previously announced transactions detailed in an Appendix 3B, marking a significant event for the company and its investors.

