AML3D Limited Seeks New ASX Quotation

AML3D Ltd (AU:AL3) has released an update.

AML3D Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, with a total of 44,749,084 ordinary fully paid shares set to be quoted on the ASX under the ticker code AL3. This move follows previously announced transactions detailed in an Appendix 3B, marking a significant event for the company and its investors.

For further insights into AU:AL3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.