Amkor Technology Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $127 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $54 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.5% to $1.987 billion from $1.511 billion last year.

Amkor Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $1.987 Bln vs. $1.511 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 to $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.775 - $1.875 bln

