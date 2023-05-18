AMKOR Technology (AMKR) Declares $0.08 Dividend

AMKOR Technology said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.12%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 5.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMKOR Technology. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.21%, an increase of 44.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 109,061K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMKOR Technology is 29.27. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.51% from its latest reported closing price of 22.78.

The projected annual revenue for AMKOR Technology is 7,170MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,642K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,052K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 4.74% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,323K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 33.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,364K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,333K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 31.11% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,188K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares, representing an increase of 43.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 81.90% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,130K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 25.16% over the last quarter.

AMKOR Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA.

