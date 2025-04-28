Amkor Reports Lower Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), a US-based semiconductor packaging and test services provider, has reported a decrease in profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

For the first quarter ended on March 31, 2025, the company reported a net income of $21 million or $0.09 per share, a significant decrease from $59 million or $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year.

This profit decline in the first quarter of 2025 was due to a 7% year-over-year revenue drop, primarily from reduced demand.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $22 million, a fall from $60 million during the first quarter of 2024.

Net sales for the three months were $1.32 billion, slightly lower than $1.36 billion from last year.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects net sales of $1.375 billion to $1.475 billion and a net income of $17 million to $57 million, or $0.07 to $0.23 per share.

Monday, AMKR closed at $17.48, down 0.40%, and is currently trading after hours at $18.20, up 4.12%, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

