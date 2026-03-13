Amkor Eyes Strong Second Half 2026 as AI, HPC Packaging Demand Surges

Amkor Technology AMKR is lining up for a pivotal second half of 2026 as structural artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) demand accelerates advanced packaging activity. The company’s setup includes two CPU programs nearing launch and a wave of AI personal computer-related devices ramping earlier in 2026. For the first quarter of 2026, Amkor guided sales to $1.60-$1.70 billion (midpoint up ~25% year over year).



The story for the back half of 2026 is less about a single quarter and more about whether qualification milestones, supply availability and capacity expansions converge on schedule.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Amkor Technology, Inc. revenue-ttm | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

AMKR’s AI Packaging Surge in 2026

Computing is expected to grow more than 20% year over year in 2026, an important anchor for Amkor’s AI and HPC exposure. That end-market lift matters because it typically carries higher-value packaging and test content than mainstream work.



The key operating signal to watch is the expectation that advanced packaging platforms, specifically 2.5D and High-Density Fan-Out (HDFO), are expected to nearly triple over the course of 2026. If that ramp materializes, it sets up a meaningful mix shift, especially after advanced products dominated sales in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Amkor’s CPU Program Launch Catalysts

Two CPU HDFO programs are in final qualification and targeted to launch into high-volume production in the second half of 2026. Qualification timing is central because it defines the usable production window for second-half revenue capture and the pace of utilization improvement.



Amkor has also indicated that one of these CPU programs may not reach full volume by year-end. This implies the second half can still show meaningful progress without every program achieving peak run-rate before the calendar turns, which can shift the shape of revenue and margin benefits into later periods.

AMKR’s Constraints That Could Delay the Upside

Amkor has flagged several near-term bottlenecks that can compress the execution window for 2026 ramps. One is research and development labor bandwidth tied to new product introductions, where engineering resources can become a gating factor even if demand is strong.



Operational constraints also include Korea floor space during expansion and equipment lead times. Even with plans in motion, those practical limits can slow how quickly capacity converts into shippable output.



On the supply side, the company is monitoring substrate, advanced silicon and memory availability, along with evolving export controls. Any supply disruption or policy shift that changes customer timing can defer mix improvement and push out the margin uplift tied to better fixed-cost absorption.

Amkor’s Regional Capacity as a Strategic Moat

Amkor’s multi-region buildout is designed around customer resiliency and regionalized supply chains. In Korea, cleanroom space is expected to increase about 20% by the end of 2026 compared with the beginning of 2025, with a new building online as the company exits 2026. That expansion is a direct enabler for higher-value advanced packaging and test work.



Vietnam is another important lever. The facility reached breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is expected to be at least breakeven in the first quarter of 2026, which helps free Korea’s capacity for higher-value HDFC and test workloads.



In the United States, Phase 1 construction of the Arizona campus is underway. The first phase is planned at approximately 1.8 million square feet, with manufacturing expected to begin in the first half of 2028. The project is supported by potential aggregate incentives upward of $2.85 billion and direct funding awarded up to $407 million, alongside a collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and customer prepayments/loading agreements.

AMKR’s Margins to Remain Under Pressure

Profitability in early 2026 is expected to be choppy. The first quarter is guided as the seasonal low point for revenues and earnings, with sales guided to $1.60-$1.70 billion and gross margin guided to 12.5%-13.5%. Front-loaded equipment spending is also expected to lift depreciation expense in the first half of 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at 23 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days. AMKR reported earnings of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Consensus Earnings Estimate



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The second half is expected to look different as AI and HPC programs reach volume and fixed-cost absorption improves. Management is also targeting roughly 30% incremental flow-through in 2026, supported by operational excellence, Japan optimization, improved pricing, and the continued mix shift to advanced packaging.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amkor currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.