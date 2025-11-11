Amid Destruction in Home Construction, 3 Stocks Stay Hot

Key Points

Macroeconomic headwinds are plaguing the housing sector, but certain pockets continue to thrive.

Installers and low-cost providers have been able to dampen the effects of high rates and home prices.

These three niche players are outperforming their peers in a difficult market.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares U.s. Home Construction ETF ›

Over the past 12 months, high mortgage rates, record home prices, and strained consumer confidence have combined to take a pretty good bite out of the housing sector. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSEMKT: ITB) has fallen about 17% over the past year, at a time when the S&P 500 has rallied to an all-time high and gained more than 15%.

Even though the Federal Reserve has cut its benchmark interest rate twice since September, and the 30-year mortgage rate is approaching a three-year low of 6%, the U.S. Home Construction ETF continues to struggle. It slid about 16% in the past two months while the S&P 500 gained about 5%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The sour sentiment weighing down the sector has been broad-based. About 85% of the 47 stocks in the fund are in the red this year, including about 30 that are down 10% or more year to date. All the while, this sector fund's short interest ratio has risen to 19%.

Bucking the down trend

What is equally noteworthy is the fact that, amid this construction destruction, a handful of stocks have not only bucked the down trend but are delivering strong -- and in some cases record -- results, along with commensurate share price increases this year ranging from 30% to 40%.

Leading the group of top-3 gainers with a 41% rally this year is Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP). On Nov. 5, the Columbus, Ohio-based installer of insulation and building products delivered better-than-expected third-quarter results, including record revenue and net income.

These gains have been driven in part by $58 million of newly acquired revenue through September, and from the repurchase of $135 million of its own stock. Founded in 1977, IBP operates more than 250 locations with more than 10,000 employees, and has a market cap of $6.7 billion.

Thanks to a 50% jump from its 52-week low in April, the second spot goes to TopBuild (NYSE: BLD), with a 30% year-to-date gain. The Daytona Beach, Florida-based insulation and roofing installer is also actively growing its top line and footprint in the U.S. and Canada through acquisitions.

In its Q3 earnings report and conference call on Nov. 4, TopBuild's management said that it had added $1.2 billion of new revenue so far this year through acquisitions. As a result, the company raised its full-year sales and earnings guidance.

TopBuild has also spent heavily on buybacks. It repurchased $417 million of its shares this year, leaving it with $770 million authorized for additional purchases.

According to the company's latest press release, TopBuild CEO Robert Buck acknowledged that "weak consumer confidence and economic uncertainty are weighing on demand for residential new construction in the near term." But he has confidence in the company's long-term prospects, especially in the commercial and industrial side of the business.

A "fluid market"

The third home construction outperformance outlier honors go to Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO), a Phoenix-based maker of manufactured homes that's up 28% YTD as consumer demand for affordable housing remains strong.

In Cavco's second-quarter results, released Nov. 6, CEO Bill Boor said that the 60-year-old company saw "strong performance from all phases of our business-production, retail and our Financial Services," within what he called a "fluid market with continuing macroeconomic risks."

According to Koyfin data, Cavco has topped analysts' sales estimates in seven of the past eight quarters, and beaten GAAP earnings per share expectations four of the past five times. Thanks to its recent gains, Cavco's market cap is now $4.5 billion, although its stock has dipped about 5% from the all-time high it hit on Oct. 24.

While the broader U.S. home construction sector continues to feel the effects of high rates and stretched affordability, these three counter-cyclical outperformers stand as proof that not all construction-related companies are built the same. Service, affordability, and operational discipline can still prevail in an otherwise challenging environment.

Should you invest $1,000 in iShares Trust - iShares U.s. Home Construction ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares U.s. Home Construction ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares U.s. Home Construction ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $595,194!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,334!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Matthew Nesto has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Installed Building Products and TopBuild. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.