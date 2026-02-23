Amicus Therapeutics Q4 Revenue Climbs

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) announced fourth-quarter results, with improved revenue mainly due to Galafold and Pombiliti + Opfolda product sales.

For the fourth quarter, net income plunged to $1.69 million or $0.01 per share from $14.74 million or $0.05 per share in the last year.

The firm incurred a share-based compensation expense of $26.59 million, compared to $19.22 million last time.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter increased to $31.63 million or $0.10 per share from $29.19 million or $0.09 per share in the prior year.

Amicus Therapeutics commercial products include, Galafold, an orally administered monotherapy for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, a two-component treatment program for adults living with late-onset Pompe disease.

Net product revenue increased 24% to $185.21 million from $149.71 million in the prior year.

Galafold revenue increased 18% to $150.24 million from $127.50 million last year.

Pombiliti + Opfolda revenue climbed 57% to $34.97 million from $22.21 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, Adjusted net income increased to $96.76 million or $0.31 per share from $73.88 million or $0.24 per share in the prior year.

Net loss narrowed to $27.11 million or $0.09 per share from $56.11 million or or $0.18 per share in the prior year.

Net product sales jumped 20% to $634.21 million from $528.30 million in the year-ago.

Galafold revenue increased 14% to $521.70 million from $458.05 million last year.

Pombiliti + Opfolda revenue climbed 60% to $112.51 million from 70.24 million in the prior year.

Amicus cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities increased to $293.5 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to $249.9 million in the prior year.

Notably, in December 2025, Amicus entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by BioMarin Therapeutics for $14.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for a total value of approximately $4.8 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

FOLD has traded between $5.51 and $14.38 in the last one year.

FOLD closed Friday's trade down $0.07%, at $14.34.

