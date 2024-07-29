AMH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.69, changing hands as high as $35.82 per share. American Homes 4 Rent shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMH's low point in its 52 week range is $31.36 per share, with $37.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.