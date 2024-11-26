Amgen’s MariTide only differentiation seems to be dosing frequency, says Leerink

Leerink notes that Amgen’s (AMGN) Phase 2 MariTide showed “up to ~20% average weight loss at 52 weeks” in nondiabetic obese/overweight patients, which is roughly on par with the highest, 15 mg, dose of Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Zepbound at 52 weeks in the Phase 3 SURMOUNT-1 trial in nondiabetic obese/overweight patients. MariTide was said to be administered at “monthly or less frequent dosing.” The firm highlights that MariTide showed “no significant increases in free fatty acids,” whereas free fatty acids decreased by 7.5% with pooled groups of tirzepatide in the Phase 3 SURMOUNT-1 trial. Notably, the MariTide PR stated that “there was no association between the administration of MariTide and bone mineral density changes.” Leerink has a Market Perform rating on Amgen.

