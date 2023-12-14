Amgen's (AMGN) Tarlatamab BLA Gets FDA Priority Tag for SCLC

Amgen Inc. AMGN announced that the FDA has accepted its biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for investigational therapy, tarlatamab. for third-line treatment of advanced small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

With the FDA granting a priority review to BLA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on Jun 12, 2024.

Tarlatamab is an investigational delta-like ligand 3 targeting Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE) therapy, which is being studied for the treatment of adult patients with advanced SCLC whose disease has progressed on or after treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy.

If approved for the given indication, tarlatamab is likely to become the first BiTE therapy to treat third-line advanced SCLC. Currently, there is no FDA-approved therapy for the given indication.

The above BLA was based on data from the phase II DeLLphi-301 study, which evaluated tarlatamab for treating patients with advanced-stage SCLC who had failed two or more prior lines of treatment.

In October 2023, Amgen announced data from the phase II DeLLphi-301 study. In a median follow-up of 10.6 months, an intention-to-treat analysis that included 100 patients at the selected 10 mg dose, tarlatamab demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR; primary endpoint) of 40%. For key secondary endpoints, median progression-free survival (mPFS) was 4.9 months and median overall survival (mOS) was 14.3 months.

Per the company, SCLC patients often experience aggressive recurrences despite showing strong response in first-line treatment, which adversely impacts long-term survival. Upon potential approval, tarlatamab is likely to offer a new treatment option for the given patient population.

The FDA has already granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to tarlatamab for advanced-stage SCLC.

Several studies are currently ongoing on tarlatamab both as monotherapy and in combination in earlier/second or later line setting in SCLC.

The phase Ib DeLLphi-302 study is evaluating tarlatamab in combination with an anti-PD-1 therapy in second-line or later SCLC. Another phase Ib DeLLphi-303 study is investigating tarlatamab in combination with standard-of-care therapies in first-line SCLC. The phase III DeLLphi-304 is evaluating tarlatamab monotherapy versus standard-of-care chemotherapy in second-line SCLC. The phase III DeLLphi-306 study is evaluating tarlatamab, following chemoradiotherapy in earlier settings of SCLC. Meanwhile, the phase Ib DeLLpro-300 is evaluating tarlatamab in de novo or treatment-emergent neuroendocrine prostate cancer.

Amgen also plans to initiate another phase III study of tarlatamab in first-line SCLC.

