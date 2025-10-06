BioTech
AMGN

Amgen Launches AmgenNow, Direct-to-patient Program; Available To Repatha Patients

October 06, 2025 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced the launch of AmgenNow, a new direct-to-patient program starting with Repatha or evolucumab. Repatha will be available through AmgenNow at a monthly price of $239, nearly 60% lower than the current U.S. list price. The program is open to all patients, including those who are uninsured or in high-deductible health plans or prefer to pay with cash or out of pocket. The company plans to make AmgenNow accessible via the TrumpRx website.

AmgenNow is now available to all Repatha patients, including those who participate in government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.