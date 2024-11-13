Amgen issues statement regarding MariTide Phase 1 data

Amgen (AMGN) issued the following statement on the MariTide Phase 1 data. “As previously stated, Amgen does not see an association between the administration of MariTide and bone mineral density changes. The Phase 1 study results do not suggest any bone safety concern or change our conviction in the promise of MariTide. We look forward to sharing the Phase 2 topline data later this year.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMGN:
- Amgen’s AMG-133 Phase 1 bone data ‘seems non-issue,’ says Jefferies
- Amgen MariTide bone mineral density loss data ‘leaked,’ says Cantor Fitzgerald
- Amgen, AstraZeneca announce top-line results from WAYPOINT trial
- Collegium Pharmaceutical appoints Vikram Karnani as CEO
- Amgen price target lowered to $326 from $335 at UBS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.