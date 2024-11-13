Amgen issues statement regarding MariTide Phase 1 data

Amgen (AMGN) issued the following statement on the MariTide Phase 1 data. “As previously stated, Amgen does not see an association between the administration of MariTide and bone mineral density changes. The Phase 1 study results do not suggest any bone safety concern or change our conviction in the promise of MariTide. We look forward to sharing the Phase 2 topline data later this year.”

