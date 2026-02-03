Amgen Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.333 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $627 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.875 billion or $5.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $9.866 billion from $9.086 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.333 Bln. vs. $627 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $9.866 Bln vs. $9.086 Bln last year.

