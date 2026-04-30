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Amgen Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

April 30, 2026 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.819 billion, or $3.34 per share. This compares with $1.730 billion, or $3.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.799 billion or $5.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $8.618 billion from $8.149 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.819 Bln. vs. $1.730 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.34 vs. $3.20 last year. -Revenue: $8.618 Bln vs. $8.149 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 21.70 To $ 23.10 Full year revenue guidance: $ 37.1 B To $ 38.5 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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